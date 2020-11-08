Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 16-year-old fatally shot near 15th and Lloyd

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy near N. 15th Street and W. Lloyd Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

Police say the teen was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

