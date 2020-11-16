MPD: 13-year-old 'playing' with gun accidentally shoots 12-year-old

Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy that happened near 21st and Vienna on Saturday evening, Nov. 14.

Officials say around 6:15 p.m., a 13-year-old male was "playing with a gun when the gun accidentally discharged," striking a 12-year-old boy.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials say the incident appears to be accidental.