MPD: 13-year-old 'playing' with gun accidentally shoots 12-year-old

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy that happened near 21st and Vienna on Saturday evening, Nov. 14.

Officials say around 6:15 p.m., a 13-year-old male was "playing with a gun when the gun accidentally discharged," striking a 12-year-old boy.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officials say the incident appears to be accidental.

