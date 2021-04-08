Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 12-year-old girl driving stolen car arrested for northside crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a three-car crash that happened near 44th and North shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A 12-year-old girl driving a stolen vehicle (Unit #2) failed to yield while making a turn and was struck by Unit #1. Unit #2 attempted to flee and struck Unit #3, according to police.

The 12-year-old fled on foot but was later apprehended.

The driver of Unit #1, a 37-year-old female, her 8-year-old male passenger, and the driver of Unit #3, a 40-year-old female, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.   

