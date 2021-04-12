MPD: 1 dead, 2 wounded following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, April 11. One person is dead and two others were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. near 22nd and Locust. The victim, a 26-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of an argument. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. near 63rd and Capitol. The victim, a 19-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened around 8 p.m. near 60th and Silver Spring. Police say the victim was walking when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

He arrived at a local hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.