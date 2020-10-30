Mow them over: Benefits of using leaves in your garden

Leaves are falling and instead of raking them into a pile to be taken away -- breakout the lawnmower instead. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins FOX6 WakeUp with the benefits of using leaves in your garden.

Eco-friendly Strategies for Managing Fall Leaves and Improving Your Landscape - Put away the rake and break out the mower to recycle leaves into a valuable soil additive for your landscape

-Mow over them and leave on the lawn - as long as leaf pieces are the size of quarter or smaller you won`t hurt the lawn

- Mow, bag and use as mulch around perennials

- Mow, bag and save for mulch in next year`s annual gardens

- Mow, collect and incorporate into annual and new gardens to break down over summer and improve the soil

- Use them in compost piles

- Keeping leaves on your property saves time raking them to the curb and money spent on mulch and amendments

-Another benefit -- it keeps them out of the street - leaves in street are often washed into storm sewer and pollute our waterways