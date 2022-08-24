Move-in day at Marquette residence halls on Aug. 24

Marquette University welcomed the Class of 2026 into its residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 24, ahead of the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

"We're very excited to welcome this large class, the size of the class, the enthusiasm of our families says a lot about our community's confidence in this Jesuit Catholic Education," said Dr. Xavier Cole, VP of Student Affairs for Marquette.

The first day of school for all undergraduate students is Monday, Aug. 29.

As Traci Bartolomei is unpacking the car, reality sinks in.

"Very nervous, very emotional," said Traci Bartolomei.

Her youngest son Landon is starting at Marquette University.

"It's bittersweet, but extremely proud," said Bartolomei.

Students sign up for 90 minute time slots to move in. The Bartolomei's dolly is piled high as they take the elevator up to see Landon's new home at the Commons Dorm.

"I'm excited to see him flourish, but it's going to be an emotional journey at home for us for a while as we adjust," said Bartolomei.

Many families are feeling the same way. There are nearly 2,000 students in this year's incoming class – 33 percent are from Wisconsin, 30 percent are minority students, and 23 percent are first-generation college students.

"1,990 is well up from a couple of years ago of 1,650. So an additional 300 students is something where we should be and where we're comfortable that we'll be able to maximize students at Marquette," said Dr. Xavier Cole, VP of Student Affairs for Marquette.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots is still required for students and masks are strongly encouraged.

"Over the last few years our students have been great about their hygiene. COVID-19 isn't the only thing out there. So we're just a healthier campus in general," said Dr. Xavier Cole.

During move-in, there will be street closures on 13th, 17th and 18th Streets between Wells Street and Wisconsin Avenue.