'Mountain lion' turns out to be chonky cat, police admit

In California, police recently circulated a photo captured by a resident's security camera, initially identifying the animal as a mountain lion. However, upon closer examination, authorities clarified that the creature in question was merely described as a "big cat."

According to a recent social media post by the South San Francisco Police Department, the image, taken by a resident's Ring camera, purportedly showed a mountain lion strolling along a fence line.

Following the reported sighting, officers conducted a thorough search of the area on March 26, but were unable to locate any signs of a mountain lion, as confirmed by police.

Despite the absence of the elusive big cat, the South San Francisco police department reiterated their commitment to cautioning residents about the potential presence of mountain lions in the area.

"Officers conducted an area check, but were unable to locate this furry guy and there were no additional sightings," the post said. "We'd like to remind our residents to avoid mountain lions, even at a distance a brief glimpse should be cause for alarm."

After careful examination, law enforcement revisited the post, making adjustments to disclose the true nature of the creature captured in the image, ultimately revealing that the animal depicted was, in fact, nothing more than an exceptionally sizable domestic cat.

"We were able to confirm the Big Cat was not a mountain lion," the police wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to share some tips on what to do if you do encounter one of these guys, or any wildlife, in your neighborhood. We are happy to report there is no potential threat for the neighborhood."

If anyone spots a mountain lion, authorities urge them to promptly reach out to their local police department as well as the nearest fish and wildlife office.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.