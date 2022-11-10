Mountain Dew Fruit Quake puts a spin on holiday classic

article

Mountain Dew is attempting to do the impossible — make "fruitcake cool again."

The soda brand’s newest flavor, Mountain Dew Fruit Quake, finally hit store shelves beginning Nov. 1.

"Fruitcake has long been known as the holiday dessert no one actually wants to touch, let alone eat. MTN DEW is changing that by dropping their annual holiday flavor. We’re making everyone’s holiday dreams come true by swapping the dated dessert with a tastier treat, MTN DEW Fruit Quake," a company spokesperson told FOX TV Stations.

Mountain Dew merged its familiar citrus flavors with a "blast of the fruity taste of the holidays."

The newest addition to the Mountain Dew flavor profile will be available for just a limited time.

Mountain Dew joins other huge brands such as Oreo and Kellogg’s Eggo that have also launched new holiday-themed flavors.

Oreo announced the release of a snickerdoodle-flavored sandwich cookie in late September using cryptic tweets from the brand’s official account.

Kellogg’s announced in October its Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream.

The 40-proof was created in collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Co. in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.