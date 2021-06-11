Mount Pleasant rollover crash, no 'significant' injuries

article

Two people cited in connection to a two-vehicle rollover crash in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, June 10.

Mount Pleasant police said the crash happened near State Highway 20 and Emmertsen. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle on its roof on Emmertsen just south of State Highway 20.

The 70-year-old driver was already out of the vehicle, speaking with some concerned citizens who had helped her get out. The South Shore Fire Department provided assistance, and the driver was not taken to the hospital.

The second vehicle was bout 50 feet east on State Highway 20. The driver, a 47-year-old Racine man, was shaken up but said he was not injured.

Police said the 70-year-old had turned south onto Emmertsen from westbound State Highway 20. The other vehicle was going east on the highway.

The woman was cited for failure to yield and the man was cited for having an expired driver's license.

The scene was cleared with no "significant" injuries.

