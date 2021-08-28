Expand / Collapse search

Mount Pleasant police: Fatal shooting, suspect arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - The Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near Durand and Kearney on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a person shot. Witnesses said the victim was lying on the ground outside of a hair salon.

Officers immediately attempted life-saving measures when they arrived. Those attempts were taken over by the South Shore Fire Department when personnel arrived. 

The victim ultimately succumbed to his wounds. The suspect, who remained on-scene, was immediately taken into custody, police said.

Police said there is no active threat to the community; the incident was a "matter between two individuals."

The Racine Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

