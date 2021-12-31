Mount Pleasant police pursuit; suspect tossed gun, marijuana

Two people were taken into custody following and police pursuit in Mount Pleasant Friday, Dec. 31.

According to police, a Mount Pleasant officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee near the intersection of 21st Street and Howe Street around 1:40 a.m.

Police say the driver immediately increased in speed, went through several stop signs, and made abrupt turns in an attempt to flee from the officer. When the officer caught up to the vehicle, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and fled on foot.

The vehicle ended up striking the front of the officer’s patrol vehicle.

Officers immediately heard screaming coming from inside the residence where the fleeing driver ran into. Officers quickly made entry to that residence to ensure no one was in danger, and subsequently took the suspect into custody.

Police say a second individual on the scene impeded this investigation and was also taken into custody after resisting arrest.

After a canvas of the area, it was learned the suspect had tossed a handgun and a large amount of marijuana when he fled on foot.

He was identified as a 26-year-old man from Racine. He is a convicted felon who should not have been possessing a firearm.

The second individual who was arrested on the scene was identified as a 28-year-old man from Racine.