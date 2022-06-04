Mount Pleasant police pursue reckless driver; teen arrested for OWI

Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, a Mount Pleasant Police Officer was on routine patrol and observed a vehicle driving recklessly. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Emmertsen Road and Spring Street when the gray, KIA sport-utility vehicle took off at a high rate of speed attempting to flee and elude the officer.

During the pursuit, one of the occupants bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot and the operator continued ignoring signals to stop and kept driving disregarding stop signs, traffic signals and driving without headlights. At this time, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety.

However, Caledonia Police Officers quickly located the pursuit vehicle and pursued the vehicle to a dead-end street. The vehicle came to a stop, and another occupant exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The operator and another passenger were taken into custody. None of the subjects that fled on foot were located.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as a 16-year-old white male of Racine. A 13-year-old female passenger was in the vehicle as well. She was not injured. An investigation found the driver had taken his mother's car without permission. Officers conducted an OWI investigation and determined the operator was impaired. Following the OWI investigation, the 16-year-old was taken to Ascension Hospital for medical clearance and then transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Charges have been recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Endangering Safety 1st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Operating While Intoxicated 1st with a passenger under 16 years of age in vehicle and multiple traffic citations.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.