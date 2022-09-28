Mount Pleasant police shots fired outside hotel; teen wounded

article

Mount Pleasant police says shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 officers responded to the Delta Hotel at Washington Avenue and Oakes Road for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and is listed in stable condition.

Because this incident played out across from Racine Case High School, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown.

Nobody is in custody.

Students at Case have already been released for the day.