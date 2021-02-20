Police: Man arrested for OWI after driving through Foxconn gate

article

A 30-year-old West Allis man was arrested for operating while intoxicated on Friday, Feb. 19.

Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to a security gate at the Foxconn grounds for a possible accident, in which the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

Upon arrival, police identified the 30-year-old who was acting as if he was under the influence of a narcotic.

The man's vehicle was stopped on a walkway just out from of the Foxconn globe with damage to both sides all the way down. It was later discovered that he had run through a gate at a different location on the property.

The man was found to have marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Field sobriety tests were administered, and he was taken into custody.

The man was cited for OWI, first offense, as well as hit-and-run, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

