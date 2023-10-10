Mount Pleasant police chase; driver arrested

article

A 21-year-old Racine man was taken into custody Monday night. Oct. 9 following a police chase in Mount Pleasant.

The pursuit began around 8 p.m. after a Mount Pleasant officer spotted a reckless driver.

The officer attempted a traffic stop near Chicory Road and South Memorial Drive. The driver took off at a high rate of speed, police say.

According to police, the officer was attempting to terminate the pursuit when he saw a cloud of dust northbound on South Memorial. As the officer continued northbound, he observed the suspect vehicle had struck a concrete spreader.

The officer approached the vehicle and discovered the driver had fled on foot.

Mount Pleasant officers, assisted by Racine police, located the driver, and he was taken into custody. A weapon was also located.

The driver suffered minor injuries. He refused medical transport initially, however, he was later taken to Ascension Hospital for medical clearance prior to being taken to the Racine County Jail.

Charges have been recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Endangering Safety 2nd Degree, and Illegally Carrying a Concealed Weapon