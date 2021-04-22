Expand / Collapse search

Prosecutors: Racine woman hit police squad while impaired

Amy Tremmel

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A Racine woman is charged with operating while under the influence following a Thursday, April 22 crash in Mount Pleasant.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Amy Tremmel, who has multiple OWI convictions, struck a police squad on WIS-20.

A criminal complaint states an officer was in his parked squad around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday when it was struck from behind by another vehicle. At the time, the officer had his rear-facing emergency lights activated.

The officer approached the offending vehicle and gound the driver, Tremmel, showing signs of impairment.

Another officer arrived at the scene and noted Tremmel's eyes as "bloodshot" and "glossy." Her balance was unsteady. She stated she was coming from a bar, according to the complaint.

After failing field sobriety tests, Tremmel was found to have a reported 0.19 BAC -- more than twice the legal limit.

Police said Tremmel was not injured. The officer whose squad was struck sustained minor injuries. 

Tremmel had two prior OWI convictions, the most recent in 2011, according to court documents.

A status conference in the case has been scheduled for July 1.

