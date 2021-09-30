Expand / Collapse search

Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, citations issued: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash near Sheridan and Larson on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the reported two-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. It was reported that the motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet and had a broken leg.

Upon arrival, officers applied a tourniquet to the motorcyclist's leg and a good Samaritan, who reportedly had prior military service, provided first aid until the South Shore Fire Department arrived and took the motorcyclist to the hospital.

The other vehicle involved, police said, was an SUV. It was determined that the SUV had bad headlights – the faulty equipment was deemed the cause of the crash. The driver was headed north on Sheridan when the motorcyclist tried to turn onto Larson in front of the SUV.

The motorcyclist is in stable condition, police said.

Several citations were issued. The crash remains under investigation.

