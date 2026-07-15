Mount Pleasant homicide; suspect identified, arrest warrant issued

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The Brief Mount Pleasant police are looking for a 17-year-old wanted in connection to a homicide that happened back on June 24. An arrest warrant has been issued for Ronald Rallo Franklin. Authorities believe he is still in southeast Wisconsin.



Mount Pleasant police have identified a suspect in connection to a homicide that happened on June 24 and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Suspect identified

What we know:

The Mount Pleasant Police Department continues to investigate the homicide that happened on Wednesday, June 24 near 22nd and Racine.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, investigators have identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Ronald Rallo Franklin of Racine.

Franklin is currently wanted for attempted armed robbery and felony murder.

Franklin is described as a male, Black, with a height of about 5'7" to 5'8" and a weight of 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Investigators are actively attempting to find Franklin. Based on information from the investigation, Franklin is believed to still be in southeastern Wisconsin.

Anyone with information on Franklin's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.

If you see Franklin, you should NOT approach him and should instead contact law enforcement immediately.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 262-636-9330 or through the P3 Tips app.

Related article

June 24 homicide

The backstory:

Racine police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old Kenosha man was found shot following a traffic crash on Wednesday morning, June 24.

According to the Racine Police Department, officers responded just before noon to a crash near 20th and Racine. Police said the crash involved a northbound vehicle striking a parked vehicle.

The operator, an 18-year-old man, was found unresponsive. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Racine Fire Department Rescue arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but police said the man was pronounced dead.

Note: Investigators learned the victim had been shot in Mount Pleasant, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department has taken over the investigation, which is why it sent out the wanted person information.