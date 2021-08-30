Mount Pleasant fatal shooting: Community advocate killed over dispute

A young man devoted to helping others was shot and killed in Mount Pleasant – the result of a disagreement over a haircut.

On Monday, Aug. 30, officials charged the barber accused of pulling the trigger. Prosecutors say the suspect, Tamir Williams, was not supposed to be in possession of a weapon in the first place.

"No parent should go through this," said Maria Sandoval.

Lupe and Maria Sandoval are leaning on their faith. They are mourning the sudden loss of their 21-year-old son, Andre Sandoval. They say he was shot and killed Saturday after disputing the quality of a haircut.

Lupe and Maria Sandoval

"He said he wasn’t going to pay for the haircut and when he walked out of the place. He was shot by the barber behind the head," said Lupe Sandoval.

Mount Pleasant police say they were called out to the beauty salon for reports of a person shot.

33-year-old Tamir Williams is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. He is also charged for being in possession of a firearm.

Tamir Williams

Prosecutors say Williams told police, "I'm the shooter; I shot him."

"To take somebody’s life in such a cruel way," said Maria Sandoval.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Andre led a life of service. He was heavily involved in his community – and was a part of the local active Catholics Teens in Service Youth Ministry.

"Short-lived life with a litany of accomplishments for of helping others," said Eloy Contreras, Youth Minister Acts Racine.

Eloy Contreras

One of Andre's mentors tells FOX6 News Andrew was loved by all those that knew him. He went on several mission trips to help those less fortunate. In less than 24 hours, donations for Andre's funeral poured in.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"The community has lost a great advocate of service and giving back to the community," Contreras said.

Above all, Andre was said to be a friend, a brother, and a beloved son.

"He taught me how to have a good heart how to look at people with compassion," said Lupe Sandoval.

Cash bond for Williams was set at $100,000 on Monday. Williams is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8.