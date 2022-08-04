Mount Pleasant motorcycle crash, driver dead: police

Mount Pleasant police said a motorcycle driver died after a crash near State Highway 11 and State Highway 31 on Thursday morning, Aug. 4.

According to police, the motorcycle-vs-box truck accident happened around 6:30 a.m. An off-duty fireman rendered aid to the motorcycle driver until first responders arrived.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital, where they died of their injuries later Thursday morning.

Westbound State Highway 11 was closed as police secured the crash scene.