Mount Pleasant fatal crash; driver hit electrical pole

A 24-year-old man from Racine is dead following a crash Tuesday night, Aug. 15 near Washington Avenue and Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant.

Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Witnesses stated that the vehicle struck a telephone pole.

Upon arrival, crews found the sole occupant of the vehicle dead.

During the investigation, it was learned the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway, striking a electrical pole.

The victim was identified as a 24-year-old man from Racine. His name will not be released until the family has been properly notified.

The incident remains under investigation, Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by Wisconsin State patrol.