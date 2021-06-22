Mount Pleasant drug bust, man arrested

article

A 52-year-old man was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Tuesday morning, June 22 – finding more than 480 grams of marijuana and other items.

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit, with help from the Mount Pleasant K-9 Unit, searched the residence on Prairie Drive just north of Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant around 8 a.m.

In addition to more than $1,100 in cash and various drug-related items and paraphernalia, the search uncovered:

487.4 grams of marijuana

16 grams of THC vape cartridges

50 grams of THC edible gummies

1,598.2 grams of Kratom

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Kratom is a Schedule I drug with "opioid properties and stimulant-like effects."

The suspect has a "lengthy criminal history involving drugs," the sheriff's office said. Nine charges are being referred to the district attorney's office, including possession of THC with intent to deliver; possession of a Schedule I non-narcotic with intent to deliver; and keeper of a drug house for sales/manufacture.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.