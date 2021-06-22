Expand / Collapse search

Mount Pleasant drug bust, man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Items seized during search warrant execution in Mount Pleasant (Courtesy: Racine County Sheriff's Office)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old man was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Tuesday morning, June 22 – finding more than 480 grams of marijuana and other items.

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit, with help from the Mount Pleasant K-9 Unit, searched the residence on Prairie Drive just north of Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant around 8 a.m.

In addition to more than $1,100 in cash and various drug-related items and paraphernalia, the search uncovered:

  • 487.4 grams of marijuana
  • 16 grams of THC vape cartridges
  • 50 grams of THC edible gummies
  • 1,598.2 grams of Kratom

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Kratom is a Schedule I drug with "opioid properties and stimulant-like effects."

The suspect has a "lengthy criminal history involving drugs," the sheriff's office said. Nine charges are being referred to the district attorney's office, including possession of THC with intent to deliver; possession of a Schedule I non-narcotic with intent to deliver; and keeper of a drug house for sales/manufacture.

