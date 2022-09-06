Mount Pleasant crash, fire, driver accidentally hit the gas

article

A driver in Mount Pleasant stopped for a school bus accidentally hit the gas Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, causing a crash that led to a fire.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Green Bay Road near Biscayne Avenue.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee stopped for the students that were being let off the bus and, while waiting, accidentally hit the gas, propelling her vehicle into a Mercury Mariner which then struck a BMW.

The Jeep then started on fire.

There were no injuries, but the roadway was closed for an hour for cleanup.