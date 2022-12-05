Mount Pleasant building fire; 3 families displaced, no injuries

article

South Shore Fire Department was called to a multi-tenant building fire near 22nd and Highway 32 in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Officials received a call around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a fire coming from the rear of a building near the roof. Police arrived, notified all upper-level apartment occupants, and assisted with the evacuation.

All occupants and pets were accounted for before firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews got the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

The upper-floor apartments and lower-floor bar and kitchen are uninhabitable due to the roof fire damage and poor building conditions.

Officials said three families were displaced by the fire the Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.