Motorcycle ride honors veterans, gives back to Fisher House

It was the perfect day for a motorcycle ride—this one honoring our veterans. The Big Units Motorcycle Poker Run was held Sunday, Sept. 5 – where hundreds of bikers were giving back to Fisher House.

The Big Unit's Poker Run motorcycle ride rode around Milwaukee for the 14th year in a row.

Bill Michaels has been passionate about the mission of Fisher House for many years.

Bill Michaels

"We all lay our heads on our pillows at night because of the people who sign on the dotted line and say ‘we got you.’ That’s why we do this," said Bill Michaels, Fisher House board of directors member.

His partnership with Milwaukee Brewing Company is a big part of making this huge ride possible.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Not only the partnership with Bill is very important, but the Fisher House is a great cause supporting our veterans. And really working with partners such as Harley Davidson and the dealerships over the years," said Dave hock, Milwaukee Brewing Company CEO. "We’re happy to be in partnership with Bill, his ride, and a great cause."

With 300 pre-registered bikers and hundreds more registering the day of—Michael and his team raised thousands of dollars for Fisher House—with all of the proceeds going to the great cause.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I believe we’re the land of the free because of the brave and how else could we give back and go above and beyond for these folks," said Christen Meyer, Fisher House volunteer.

You are invited to consider a donation to Fisher House Wisconsin.