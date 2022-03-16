Motorcycle crash, I-94 westbound closure at Zoo Interchange

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night, March 16, announced a full closure of westbound Interstate 94 through the Zoo Interchange due to a motorcycle crash.

The crash was near Elm Grove Road in Waukesha County. The sheriff's office said there were "serious injuries."

All traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Highway 100. The closure was initially expected to impact two lanes for one hour, but was later changed to a full closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News