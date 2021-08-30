Motorcycle crash in Sheboygan, man suffered life-threatening injuries

A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital early Monday morning, Aug. 30 following a crash in Sheboygan. It happened around 1:25 a.m. near 8th Street and Indiana Avenue.

According to police, a 27-year-old Sheboygan man was operating his motorcycle south on S. 8th Street and failed to negotiate the rotary intersection. He was ejected from his motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to St. Nicholas Hospital by Sheboygan Fire Department Paramedics where he was then transported to Froedtert Hospital by air ambulance.

The intersection remains closed while the Sheboygan Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigates the crash.