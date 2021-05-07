Mother's Day: Creative ways to show mom you care

This weekend is all about celebrating mom! Lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with some creative ways you can show mom you care this Mother's Day.

Thoughtful and heartfelt gifts:

READ

Mother’s Day Wooden Light Boxes - A customized wooden box that illuminates with sayings like ‘I love you, mom, best mom ever’, or customize your own to remind her every day how much you love her.

Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger - Send heartfelt messages to loved ones—anytime, anywhere in the world—with this modern take on the classic love note. When you send a new message through the easy-to-use app, the chunky heart on the bamboo box spins to alert the recipient. Then, the object of your affection opens the box to read the sentiment on the mirrored screen inside

RELAX

Caliweights - Silicone Collection - the most fashionable weighted jewelry in the world because "wearable" fitness accessories only work if you actually want to WEAR THEM!

TMD Holdings Mom Fuel Because Kids Mug and Wine Glass Set & Reviews - Glassware & Drinkware - Dining - Kids can make mom crazy at times, but we love them. Keep any mom going with this "mom fuel" cup of coffee in the morning and reward your daily hard work with a glass of wine at the end of the day with this "because kids" stemless wine. MACY’S

APOTHEKE 10-Pc. Signature Votive Candles Gift Set - A set of ten votives featuring translucent colored vessels in a beautifully packaged gift box. MACY’S

The Little Flower Soap Co Mother's Day Gifts - Spa Gift Set - Amazon Handmade - The gift box comes wrapped with a beautiful bow and ready to give or mail it direct to your loved one. All of the lovely ladies in your life will swoon for this essential oil natural self-care gift !! Gift Set Includes soap, lip balm, bath salt, and muscle rescue.

ENJOY

The go-to gift for every Super Mom in your life. This exclusive gift box is the ultimate experience for Mother’s Day, fully equipped with a limited edition Mother’s Day card (your personalized message on the back) and 25 handcrafted cupcakes. Includes six of our greatest flavors: Cake Batter Crumble (stuffed with Dulce de Leche), Sugar Cookie Dough, Cotton Candy, fan-favorite Electric Tie-Dye, Midnight Munchies (topped with a Potato Chip & Pretzel Brittle), and S’mores!

Order a Jungle™ | Indoor House Plants Delivered to You- Horti is an experienced company first, and we take great pride in our ability to research and choose an amazing selection of hardy houseplants for you.

Liana Yarckin fine artist- Liana shows and sells her artwork in galleries, competitions, and online. She accepts commissions; most popular are children’s portraits, home portraits and florals and sail themed paintings. Additionally, over 50 of her paintings have been printed on greeting cards, which are sold successfully nationwide.

Andrea Polito Painting - From the artist, "The morning after our last major storm I walked outside and saw a broken branch from one of our trees laying on the ground in our front yard. There was a nest fully intact in that branch and although the branch was broken, it looked like the nest had been completely untouched by the storm. I was sad at first for the mama that worked so hard to build her nest, but then I studied the nest a little closer and my heart just melted by all of the different materials she used to make her nest....sticks, weeds, a straw, and some scraps of trash all woven together to make this safe home for her babies. Her labor of love made it possible that her nest was untouched by the storm. It was a great reminder that no matter how big or small the "storm" may be, every mama in their own way is always preparing, protecting, building, nurturing, and loving their way through each and every storm (especially this past year). The efforts we take to build our nest for our families don’t go unnoticed, and is definitely something worth celebrating.This experience inspired me to create these abstract nest paintings. The nest represents love, dedication, compassion and the commitment to building a happy home. It is a reminder of our efforts to make our home a safe place filled with love, laughter, and a place where our loved ones thrive." Mother’s Day Special $195 until May 9th. Shipping + Packaging are included in the price.