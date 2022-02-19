Mother in custody after abandoned, autistic 5-year-old son found

article

Colerain Township police say a mother is now in custody after her abandoned, 5-year-old autistic son was found wandering alone last week.

32-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins is in custody in Georgetown, Kentucky, on a local warrant and a warrant issued by Colerain Township police in connection with her son's abandonment. They didn't elaborate on the charges filed.

Investigators said the unnamed boy, described as "non-verbal with Austim," is from Shelbyville, Indiana, about 75 miles away from the Cincinnati, Ohio area.

They said he was driven to Colerain Township where he was abandoned in the area of Sheed and Gaines roads Thursday.

Heather Nicole Adkins, 32. (Credit: Scott County Detention Center)

They believe he was discovered an hour later by passing motorists.

"Thanks to concerned residents who called us quickly last night, he is safe and warm," authorities posted on Facebook. "He will remain safe while we continue the investigation."

Authorities at first didn't know where the boy had come from and what was his name.

"He is not the child missing from Canada. We followed up on that lead and have spoken to authorities in Canada," authorities previously posted on Facebook.

The matter is still under investigation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.