Motel stabbing near Milwaukee Mitchell airport; 2 charged

The Brief Prosecutors charged two people in a Milwaukee robbery and stabbing. It happened at a motel near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The two accused are from Oklahoma and Texas, according to court records.



What was supposed to be a meeting to exchange drugs for sex led to a stabbing on Milwaukee's south side, according to prosecutors.

In court:

Court records show 22-year-old Ashton De Leon of Oklahoma City and 27-year-old Teria Martin of Forth Worth, Texas are charged in the case. They are being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $15,000 bond and $10,000 bond, respectively.

The backstory:

It happened at a motel on Howell Avenue across from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Feb. 19. A criminal complaint said the 19-year-old stabbing victim flagged down sheriff's deputies who were on patrol.

Deputies had detained De Leon in a lobby when police arrived and took over the investigation. Court filings said he had the victim's cellphone in his possession.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from the motel showed De Leon and Martin going into the room where the stabbing took place. Martin then left and came back with the victim, and a short time later, the victim was seen in the doorway having a "physical altercation" with someone inside the room.

The victim then ran, and court filings said De Leon and Martin left and went into a different motel room. Police went into that room and took Martin into custody. They also recovered a pocket knife that had blood on it.

What they're saying:

The complaint said the victim told police he had gone to the motel to meet a woman and, when he got there, a man "jumped on him" and started to stab him. He said he tried to grab the knife to stop the stabbing and cut his hand. He was able to get away, but the man kept stabbing him as he tried to run.

The victim said the woman he went to meet, later identified in court filings as Martin, was sitting on the bed and "watched the fight." The victim later said he planned to meet her because he'd agreed to sell her marijuana at a lower price in exchange for sex.

What they're saying:

According to prosecutors, Martin told investigators that her boyfriend, De Leon, woke her up to meet a guy in the motel parking lot and take him to the motel room. She said she did, and then De Leon attacked him.

De Leon said he and Martin got a room that was "only supposed to be for a drug deal," per the complaint. He said the victim took their money but would not give them the marijuana until he received a sex act, and the two got into a fight when he asked for the money back. He claimed he used the knife to protect himself and Martin.

Court filings said De Leon later told investigators that he thought the victim was "too flirty so he got jealous" and thought "f*** it" and decided they would just take the marijuana. He then said they never gave the victim any money, but that he attacked the man once he came to the room.