Stabbing near Milwaukee Mitchell Airport; 1 injured, 2 arrested

Published  February 19, 2026 2:39pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • One person was injured in a stabbing in Milwaukee just after midnight on Thursday, Feb. 19.
    • Police say a person was stabbed during an attempted robbery.
    • Two people were arrested.

MILWAUKEE - One person was stabbed during an attempted robbery near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport early Thursday morning, Feb. 19.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after midnight, two suspects attempted to rob the victim near Howell and Hutsteiner. The victim, a 19-year-old, was stabbed with a knife during the struggle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The suspects, a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

