Stabbing near Milwaukee Mitchell Airport; 1 injured, 2 arrested

The Brief One person was injured in a stabbing in Milwaukee just after midnight on Thursday, Feb. 19. Police say a person was stabbed during an attempted robbery. Two people were arrested.



One person was stabbed during an attempted robbery near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport early Thursday morning, Feb. 19.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after midnight, two suspects attempted to rob the victim near Howell and Hutsteiner. The victim, a 19-year-old, was stabbed with a knife during the struggle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The suspects, a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.