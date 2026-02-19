Stabbing near Milwaukee Mitchell Airport; 1 injured, 2 arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was stabbed during an attempted robbery near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport early Thursday morning, Feb. 19.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after midnight, two suspects attempted to rob the victim near Howell and Hutsteiner. The victim, a 19-year-old, was stabbed with a knife during the struggle.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The suspects, a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.