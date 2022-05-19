Expand / Collapse search

Most 'long COVID' patients were not initially hospitalized with the infection, study finds

By Paul Best
Published 
News
FOX News

Study found increased risk of death in patients with 'long COVID'

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly from the St. Louis VA Healthcare System talks about a study that found an increased risk of death in patients who developed so-called 'long COVID.'

About 76% of people who have been diagnosed with the post-coronavirus health condition known as "long COVID" were not sick enough to be hospitalized when they were initially infected, according to a study released Wednesday. 

More than two years into the pandemic, the lingering symptoms of COVID-19 that many patients experience have come under the microscope. 

The study released Wednesday, which was conducted by the non-profit FAIR Health and has not been peer-reviewed, analyzed more than 78,000 people who were diagnosed with long COVID between October 2021 and January 2022. 

55cecf33-covid

A sign for Covid-19 Testing is seen at the entrance to a shopping center. (Credit: Rooney Quinn/Getty Images)

About three-quarters, 75.8%, of long COVID patients were not previously hospitalized with the disease. 

While the elderly are most vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19, people between the ages of 36 and 50 were most susceptible to developing long COVID. 

Women made up about 60% of long COVID patients, even though females are less likely to die from COVID-19 than men. The study further found that 81.6% of all females with long COVID had not been hospitalized, but just 67.5% of all males with long COVID had not been hospitalized. 

LONG COVID-19 MAY BE CAUSED BY ABNORMALLY SUPRESSED IMMUNE SYSTEM: UCLA STUDY

The most common symptoms reported by coronavirus long-haulers were breathing problems, cough, and fatigue, but other less reported symptoms include heart beat abnormalities and sleep disorders. 

About a third of people who had long COVID did not have any pre-existing conditions, and some of them didn't develop any symptoms at all when first infected, according to the study. 

RELATED: CDC panel OKs recommending Pfizer COVID-19 booster for kids 5 to 11

Studies vary on what proportion of people who contract COVID-19 develop long-term symptoms. A UCLA study last month found that 30% of coronavirus infections lead to long COVID, while University of Michigan researchers found that about 43% of people develop lingering symptoms. 

President Biden directed Health Secretary Xavier Becerra last month to "coordinate a new effort across the federal government to develop and issue the first-ever interagency national research action plan on Long COVID."