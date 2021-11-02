Moses Burnett plea deal: Guilty on 3 counts in 27th and Locust fatal crash

article

Moses Burnett pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 1 to three charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. This, in connection with a crash that killed three women at 27th and Locust in October 2020.

Burnett entered the plea as part of a plea deal. Court records indicate seven other counts against him were dismissed and read into the court record for the purpose of sentencing.

Prosecutors say Burnett was driving with a suspended license when he collided with another car on Oct. 29, 2020. Two women in the car that was struck died at the scene. A third died later at the hospital.

Fatal crash near 27th and Locust in Milwaukee

Burnett is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 6, 2022.