Moses Burnett plea deal: Guilty on 3 counts in 27th and Locust fatal crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Moses Burnett 

MILWAUKEE - Moses Burnett pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 1 to three charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. This, in connection with a crash that killed three women at 27th and Locust in October 2020. 

Burnett entered the plea as part of a plea deal. Court records indicate seven other counts against him were dismissed and read into the court record for the purpose of sentencing.

Prosecutors say Burnett was driving with a suspended license when he collided with another car on Oct. 29, 2020. Two women in the car that was struck died at the scene. A third died later at the hospital.

Fatal crash near 27th and Locust in Milwaukee

Fatal crash near 27th and Locust in Milwaukee

Burnett is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 6, 2022.

