Snow moving through SE Wisconsin, roads snow covered
MILWAUKEE - Bands of moderate snow will move through southern Wisconsin over the next couple of hours. This, as a winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Monday. Roads are snow/slush covered, with many accidents reported.
A low passing to our southeast makes its exit today with snow winding down this afternoon and clearing tonight. Sunshine and seasonal temperatures return tomorrow. Another round of snow is expected Thursday and Friday before a much cooler weekend.
The Milwaukee Department of Public Works has been anti-icing the main routes overnight to prepare for the morning commute.
