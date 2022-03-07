Snow moving through SE Wisconsin, roads snow covered

Bands of moderate snow will move through southern Wisconsin over the next couple of hours. This, as a winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Monday. Roads are snow/slush covered, with many accidents reported.

A low passing to our southeast makes its exit today with snow winding down this afternoon and clearing tonight. Sunshine and seasonal temperatures return tomorrow. Another round of snow is expected Thursday and Friday before a much cooler weekend.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works has been anti-icing the main routes overnight to prepare for the morning commute.

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA