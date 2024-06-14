Moorland Road reconstruction complete between Beloit, National

article

The Waukesha County Department of Public Works marked the completion on Friday, June 14 of a segment of the Moorland Road reconstruction project between Beloit Road (CTH O) and National Avenue (CTH ES).

A news release says the 1.4 mile long project included improvements such as pavement replacement, increasing turn lane capacity, reconfiguring intersections, storm sewer improvements, sidewalk and curb upgrades, replacement of older traffic signals and medians to improve safety.

The Moorland Road project is the third in a series of Moorland Road improvements to be completed (first segment was I-94 to Bluemound Road).

Officials said over the next few years, the DPW will be completing the remaining Moorland Road segments from CTH HH (College Avenue) to STH 59 (Greenfield Avenue), which will provide a 4-lane north-south corridor from CTH L (Janesville Road in Muskego) to US 18 (Bluemound Road in the City of Brookfield).