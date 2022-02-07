Expand / Collapse search

'Moonfall' actor on filming during the COVID pandemic

By
Published 
Gino at the Movies
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Moonfall actor on filming during the COVID pandemic

Gino sits down with Patrick Wilson to discuss his role in ‘Moonfall,’ working with Director Roland Emmerich and filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

