Monster Jam at Fiserv Forum returns in January

"This. Is. MONSTER JAM!" returns to Milwaukee for a weekend at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam invites fans to see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

Fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and head-to-head battles for the event championship. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits going head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills, donuts and racing competitions.

The Milwaukee event features eight skilled drivers fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and entertaining. Twelve-time Monster Jam World Finals Champion Tom Meents will be behind the wheel of Max-D while Tyler Menninga looks to secure a victory during the 40th anniversary of the legendary Grave Digger. Mark List grabs the bull by the horns driving El Toro Loco, and Todd LeDuc looks to lock in the championship.

The event starts at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. For more information, including tickets, visit fiservforum.com.

An early-access Pit Party opens at 10:30 a.m. each day. Pit Passes are available for $20 for a VIP experience. The experience is the only place to get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Trucks and drivers

Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga

Max-D driven by Tom Meents

El Toro Loco driven by Mark List

TBA driven by Todd LeDuc

Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo

Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo

Over Bored driven by Jamey Garner

Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard

As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, Monster Jam is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards. It is working closely with venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements. For details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness, visit monterjam.com.

