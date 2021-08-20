Monster Jam at Fiserv Forum

It's going to be pretty loud inside Fiserv Forum this weekend. Monster Jam is in town! Tyler Menninga joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

It’s time to fire up the engines again as the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today roars back into Wisconsin for a high-octane weekend at Fiserv Forum from Friday August 20 – Sunday August 22 welcoming fans back at 100% capacity. Marking the much-anticipated return of the first Monster Jam event back in Milwaukee following the pandemic pause and the first family entertainment event to be held at Fiserv Forum. Monster Jam features the ultimate mix of high-flying stunts and four-wheel excitement. With unbelievable action to unexpected thrills, this is full throttle family fun!