Monroe County OWI arrest; Madison woman accused, 5th offense

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The Brief The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Madison woman Wednesday night for "operating a motor vehicle under the influence." Witnesses reported that the driver appeared to be slumped over and was traveling at a very low speed on the interstate. After an investigation, the woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 5th offense, and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw.



A 32-year-old Madison woman was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol on Wednesday, July 8 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

Monroe County OWI arrest

What we know:

The Wisconsin State Patrol received a driving complaint on eastbound I-90 near mile marker 43 just before 5 p.m.

Callers reported that the driver appeared to be slumped over and was traveling at a very low speed on the interstate.

Upon locating the vehicle near mile marker 48, a trooper deployed emergency equipment to alert the driver. However, the vehicle left the roadway and entered a nearby field.

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Troopers helped the driver, a 32-year-old woman from Madison, from her vehicle. Troopers confirmed the woman was uninjured but noted visible signs of intoxication.

After an investigation, the woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 5th offense, and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw.

The driver was also charged with not having an IID installed on the vehicle, felony bail jumping, and a probation hold from the Department of Corrections.