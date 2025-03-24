Monday morning Milwaukee shooting, 42-year-old injured

article

The Brief A Monday morning shooting in Milwaukee left one person injured. It happened near 84th and Herbert.



One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, March 24, 2025.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:21 a.m., a 42-year-old was shot in the area of 84th and Herbert.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.