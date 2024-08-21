A new school year is a fresh start for kids and parents as they enter with optimism and excitement for a positive school year.



Parenting expert Carly Dorogi shares a few mom-approved back-to-school essentials.

Disclaimer: This segment contains sponsored content.



Featured Products:

Notes to Self (Use code MOMSDEAL10 for 10% off)

Bright Canary (Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off)

Dozy Oats (Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off on boxes of 12 or more packs)

SunButter