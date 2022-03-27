Molten aluminum spill causes fire in Fond du Lac

article

Fire crews were called to Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for the report of a fire near a machine inside the facility.

The small fire was caused by spilled molten aluminum from the machine and was extinguished by fire rescue personnel.

Dry chemical fire extinguishers had to be utilized by fire personnel to extinguish the fire to eliminate any potential hazard / explosive interaction with applying water to the molten aluminum product. Smoke was ventilated from the facility.

Fire personnel worked with Mercury Marine maintenance personnel for approximately 90 minutes to contain and remove the spilled molten aluminum from the floor space adjacent to the machine.

There were no reported injuries.

