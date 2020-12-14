Looking for a way to make a difference? How you can help women in need in our community

Looking for a way to make a difference this holiday season? Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com joins FOX6 WakeUp with how yo can help women in need in our community.

OnMilwaukee is happy to partner with the Milwaukee Women's Center this holiday season on a new campaign called "Silent Nighties." The name is fun, but the mission is serious: we want to collect hundreds of nightgowns / sleepwear for the women supported by the shelter.

The Milwaukee Women's Center is an emergency shelter that assists more than 250 local women every year with housing and addiction recovery, according to the volunteer coordinator Jeri Kavanaugh.

New nightgowns for all seasons and in all sizes are needed – from Small to XXLarge – because often the women arrive without an overnight bag.

So how can you help? It's easy peasy. Just go to Amazon or a seller of your choice, pick out a nightgown / sleep set (or two or three!) and have them delivered here:

Penny Dixon Milwaukee Women’s Shelter

3025 W. Mitchell St.

Milwaukee, WI 53215

