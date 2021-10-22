Mobile hate crime reporting campaign launched by FBI

The FBI in Milwaukee launched on Friday, Oct. 22 a mobile hate crime reporting campaign utilizing a pair of Milwaukee County Transit System buses as part of a nationwide effort to encourage reporting hate crime to law enforcement.

"No one in our community should ever have to live in fear of becoming a victim of a hate crime," said Robert Hughes, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Milwaukee Division.

Two Milwaukee County Transit System buses will display a phone number people can call to report hate crimes anonymously. That number is 1-800-CALL-FBI. People can also report hate crimes via tips.fbi.gov.

"We know there are some in our community who may be frightened to come forward, who may be victims, or may know of other victims. You do not need to suffer in silence any longer," Hughes said.

The special agent said hate itself is not a crime. However, a criminal offense against people or property motivated by an offender's bias is a crime.

Robert Hughes, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Milwaukee Division

"The FBI isn’t the big bad entity that people think we are. I stand before you today and I’m just like you. The people that work in our division are just like you. We live in this community, this is our community too. We don’t want anyone to be a victim of a crime," Hughes said.

According to Vector Media, a source that manages transit advertising, the two buses will provide more than two million impressions over the next three months.