MLK DAY: Milwaukee Public Schools service project at Carson Academy

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed in serving one's community. That is what Milwaukee Public Schools' MLK Day of Service is all about.

MPS worked with City Year for the 13th year in a row – choosing Carson Academy of Science for its 2023 service project.

300 volunteers gathered to add some color to the school with murals, inspirational quotes, and banners lining the school's walls.

MLK Day service project at Carson Academy of Science, Milwaukee

"These projects are always focused on bringing light and bright and happiness to our scholars in the spaces that they learn," said Dr. Stephanie Maney-Hartlaub, City Year Milwaukee Executive Director.

City Year has community service projects throughout the year. Learn more about how you can get involved.