MLK and Hadley burglary: Milwaukee police seek help to ID suspect

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a burglary that happened near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hadley Street on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Officials say shortly after 3 a.m. on that Thursday, the suspect gained entry to a closed business – and removed property.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, standing 6' tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black facemask, black pants and red shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.