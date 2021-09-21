Expand / Collapse search

MLK and Hadley burglary: Milwaukee police seek help to ID suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a burglary that happened near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hadley Street on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Officials say shortly after 3 a.m. on that Thursday, the suspect gained entry to a closed business – and removed property.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, standing 6' tall, and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black facemask, black pants and red shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.  

Reckless driving near Bradley Tech High School; police seek suspect
article

Reckless driving near Bradley Tech High School; police seek suspect

Milwaukee police are investigating reckless driving near Bradley Tech High School. A day later, some fed-up parents told FOX6 News they picked up their kids from school early just to be safe.

Pleasant Prairie police: Illinois boy had gun, threatened officer
article

Pleasant Prairie police: Illinois boy had gun, threatened officer

A boy from Zion, Illinois was taken into custody after an incident in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Sept. 20.

HAWS dog awaiting adoption, been at shelter for 1 year

The Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha is hoping a forever home is still out there for one pit bull who has been around for one year.