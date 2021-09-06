MLK and Burleigh crash; 51-year-old man dead, woman arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 51-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Burleigh Street on Monday, Sept. 6.
The wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Officials say a 31-year-old female driver disregarded a red light and struck the vehicle driven by the Milwaukee man. He died at the hospital.
The driver of the striking vehicle suffered non-fatal injuries. She was treated at a hospital – and then arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
