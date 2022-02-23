MLB says season could be shortened if no labor agreement is reached

MLB lockout: What it could mean for Spring Training in Arizona
The MLB has transitioned to a twilight zone with the lockout going into effect on Wednesday night. Last night, the MLB officially locked out the players for the first time since 1990 after an agreement could not be made on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). A quick scan of the MLB’s official website, MLB.com, sees a complete wipeout of any articles, photos or mentions of current players. They’ve been replaced with videos and statements from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and tons of coverage of ongoing Hall of Fame voting.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Major League Baseball said Wednesday that the 2022 season will be shortened if no labor agreement has been reached by the end of Monday.
Management had maintained that was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31. Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe, and there remains a sense both sides are awaiting more time pressure to force more major moves by the other.