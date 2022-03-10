MLB, players reach agreement; Brewers eager to bring fans back

The Milwaukee Brewers offered fans the team's reaction to the news that players have voted to accept Major League Baseball's latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season that will begin April 7.

"It's very good news," said Milwaukee Brewers President of Business Operations. "Our fans have been -- their patience has been tested. My patience has been tested. It's been a very, very stressful journey. But the fact is, you know, we have obviously something to celebrate pending ratification."

The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote Thursday, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season. The union announced the player vote around 3:25 p.m. Owners planned to hold a ratification vote later in the day.

"Our goal is to get 162 games played in what is going to be a delayed start to the season. So, every day is precious," Schlesinger said. "I think everybody understands. We got to this point. Let's bring it over the finish line officially, formally -- and let's get the players traveling. Let's get them into camp and let's get going."

The agreement will allow training camps to open this week in Florida and Arizona, more than three weeks after they were scheduled to on Feb. 16. Fans can start making plans to be at Fenway Park, Dodger Stadium and Camden Yards next month. Opening day is being planned a little more than a week behind the original date on March 31.

Schlesinger noted this deal is extremely important because at the heart of it – it's about jobs.

"It weighed on me – and I know it weighed on everyone in our offices here – especially after what we've gone through the past few years," said Schlesinger. "The thought of missing games and people missing paychecks. Ya know, the people that sell the beer here. The people that work the parking lots. The people that provide security – both here and in Phoenix. For them to have the uncertainty about whether they're going to make money or get paid. That's a burden."

Associated Press contributed to this report.