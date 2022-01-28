Domes Winter Train Show opens Saturday, Jan. 29

article

The Mitchell Park Domes winter train show opens to the public on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The show, with the theme 'Barrio Train' features over 700 feet of model train tracks circling through the floral show dome.



A news release says the Winter Train Show also includes 'Sticker Wednesdays' - visitors on any Wednesday during the train Show will receive a free sticker, and during February, 'Late Night Thursdays' will return, with admission extended to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



The Barrio Train will run until April 3.