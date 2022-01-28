Expand / Collapse search

Domes Winter Train Show opens Saturday, Jan. 29

Milwaukee
Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE - The Mitchell Park Domes winter train show opens to the public on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The show, with the theme 'Barrio Train' features over 700 feet of model train tracks circling through the floral show dome.  

A news release says the Winter Train Show also includes 'Sticker Wednesdays' - visitors on any Wednesday during the train Show will receive a free sticker, and during February, 'Late Night Thursdays' will return, with admission extended to 8 p.m. on Thursday nights.

The Barrio Train will run until April 3.

